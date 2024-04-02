Regatta Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after acquiring an additional 694,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,364,000 after acquiring an additional 366,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,915,000 after acquiring an additional 828,022 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $42.64.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

