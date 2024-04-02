Regatta Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Regatta Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,794,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.0 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $207.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $208.73.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

