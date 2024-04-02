Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 10,907 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,907 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CION. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,190,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 883,149.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 468,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 468,069 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 447,210 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 407,899 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $4,622,000. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CION Investment

In other news, insider Gregg A. Bresner purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $43,120.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,067.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,069 shares of company stock valued at $65,760. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Stock Performance

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CION opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $597.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.24. CION Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 77.27%.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

