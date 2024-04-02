Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 532 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $5,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 613,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,519,868.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 36,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $5,135,213.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,246,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,248,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $5,312,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 613,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,519,868.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 745,836 shares of company stock worth $112,009,780 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.54.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $163.37 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.05. The company has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

