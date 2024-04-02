Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 871 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 189.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000.
Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 4.5 %
URA opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14.
Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
