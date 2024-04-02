Regatta Capital Group LLC Takes $261,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $171.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.27. The stock has a market cap of $191.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $177.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

