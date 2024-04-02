Regatta Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Regatta Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,767 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 2.4% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVUS. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 127,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,186,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,944,000 after acquiring an additional 101,673 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

AVUS stock opened at $89.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.71. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.