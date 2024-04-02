Regatta Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of XJH stock opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

