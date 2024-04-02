Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 249 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,180,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ITW traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.91 and a 200-day moving average of $248.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

