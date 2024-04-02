Relx (NYSE:RELX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Relx alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Relx

Relx Stock Down 1.2 %

Relx Increases Dividend

NYSE:RELX opened at $42.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $44.75.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.526 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Institutional Trading of Relx

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,842,000 after purchasing an additional 399,101 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Relx by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Relx by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Relx

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.