Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.22

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2024

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYYGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.22 and last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 40644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Analysis on REPYY

Repsol Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. Repsol had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repsol, S.A. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol

(Get Free Report)

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.