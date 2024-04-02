Request Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Request has a market cap of $149.24 million and approximately $18.11 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007499 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00027411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00014630 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001637 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00013637 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,676.54 or 0.99802358 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00136134 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.15862761 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $16,253,212.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

