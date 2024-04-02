Requisite Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,674 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. BHP Group comprises about 0.2% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $174,257,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BHP Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after acquiring an additional 938,755 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in BHP Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,274,000 after acquiring an additional 924,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BHP Group by 96.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after acquiring an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.4 %

BHP Group stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.17. 3,128,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.98.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHP. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

