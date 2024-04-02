Requisite Capital Management LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Requisite Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 149.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,270,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 412,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,179,000 after purchasing an additional 33,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,802,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,804. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $106.69 and a 52 week high of $247.44.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.70.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

