Requisite Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $13,133,504.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,215,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $2,826,829.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $13,133,504.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 299,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,215,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 726,615 shares of company stock worth $112,038,692. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 2.5 %

COIN stock traded down $6.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,802,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,840,772. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.33 and a beta of 3.41.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

