Requisite Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCO. Optas LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,892. The stock has a market cap of $757.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.88. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $632.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCO shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.16.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

