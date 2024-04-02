Requisite Capital Management LLC Sells 41,061 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Requisite Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 997,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,061 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November comprises about 8.7% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned 5.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $34,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,146 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $699.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

