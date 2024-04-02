Requisite Capital Management LLC Sells 9,122 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Requisite Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,122 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 0.3% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 210,603 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $3,793,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after acquiring an additional 254,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $3,739,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,477,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,044. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $29.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

