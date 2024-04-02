Requisite Capital Management LLC Takes Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $549,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Trading Down 1.0 %

X traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $41.40. 4,671,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046,548. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average is $40.48. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.01. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

X has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

