Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BOX (BOX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BOX (NYSE: BOX) in the last few weeks:
- 3/26/2024 – BOX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 3/20/2024 – BOX had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/20/2024 – BOX had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/16/2024 – BOX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/8/2024 – BOX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 3/6/2024 – BOX had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/6/2024 – BOX had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2024 – BOX had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2024 – BOX had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2024 – BOX was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.
- 2/27/2024 – BOX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/19/2024 – BOX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
BOX Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BOX traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,893. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. BOX had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $262.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.92 million. Equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of BOX
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,020,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BOX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 296,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 47,421 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,132,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,465,000 after buying an additional 70,129 shares during the period. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,532,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.
