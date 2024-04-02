Resolute Resources (CVE:RRL) Trading Up 50%

Resolute Resources Ltd. (CVE:RRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 448,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 530,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Resolute Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -2.33.

Resolute Resources Company Profile

Resolute Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil from shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology in Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

