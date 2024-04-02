Retirement Guys Formula LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 328,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 80,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSJQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.10. 29,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,362. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $23.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

