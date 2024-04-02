Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $36,000 Holdings in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Galectin Therapeutics were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 12.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,435,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 163,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $460,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 18,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. 9,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,670. The company has a market cap of $149.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.84. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91.

GALT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

