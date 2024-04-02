Retirement Guys Formula LLC Trims Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lowered its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DINO. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in HF Sinclair by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in HF Sinclair by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.65. 292,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average is $55.97. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HF Sinclair

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.