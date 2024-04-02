REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

REVG opened at $21.94 on Friday. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. REV Group had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in REV Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in REV Group by 101.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in REV Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in REV Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in REV Group by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

