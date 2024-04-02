Reviewing AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) & Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI)

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) and Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Horizon Group Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvalonBay Communities $2.77 billion 9.30 $928.83 million $6.55 27.68 Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Horizon Group Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvalonBay Communities 33.56% 7.98% 4.51% Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AvalonBay Communities and Horizon Group Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvalonBay Communities 0 8 8 0 2.50 Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus target price of $197.03, suggesting a potential upside of 8.66%. Given AvalonBay Communities’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AvalonBay Communities is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats Horizon Group Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

About Horizon Group Properties

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc. has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

