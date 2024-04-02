Reviewing Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) & PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC)

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) and PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of PodcastOne shares are held by institutional investors. 52.2% of Yalla Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Yalla Group and PodcastOne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PodcastOne 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

PodcastOne has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 125.00%. Given PodcastOne’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PodcastOne is more favorable than Yalla Group.

This table compares Yalla Group and PodcastOne’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $318.88 million 2.40 $117.34 million $0.64 7.66 PodcastOne $34.02 million 1.36 N/A N/A N/A

Yalla Group has higher revenue and earnings than PodcastOne.

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and PodcastOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group 36.80% 22.83% 20.05% PodcastOne N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Yalla Group beats PodcastOne on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

