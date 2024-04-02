Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE:REXR opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $60.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

