Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1265 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Rightmove Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Rightmove stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.52. 34,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,888. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $15.14.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

