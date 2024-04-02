Robert W. Baird Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $280.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.89.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $8.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.65. 87,431,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,068,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.40. Tesla has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

