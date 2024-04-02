Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down to $19.41

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.41, but opened at $18.37. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 3,544,230 shares trading hands.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $286,172.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,892.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,430,027 shares of company stock worth $34,469,798. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $84,165,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

