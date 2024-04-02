Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 3,917 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $83.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,116,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,751. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

