Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 1.4% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

NYSE PLD traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $125.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,187,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,075. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.83. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 116.72%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

