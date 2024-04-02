Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$81.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCI.B. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cormark raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.96.

TSE:RCI.B traded down C$1.48 on Tuesday, reaching C$53.80. 3,113,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.15 and a 1-year high of C$67.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$60.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

