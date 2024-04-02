Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Up to $10.43

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.43, but opened at $10.93. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 3,044,850 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROIV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3,624.14%. The company had revenue of $37.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

