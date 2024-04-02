Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.53 and last traded at $62.77. 1,240,206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,109,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ROKU. Oppenheimer cut shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Roku Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,338 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,024. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roku by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,533,000 after acquiring an additional 380,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 85.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,986,000 after purchasing an additional 622,746 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

