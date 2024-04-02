Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Rollins alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROL

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26. Rollins has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $47.45.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $236,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Rollins by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Rollins by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

(Get Free Report

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.