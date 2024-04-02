Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Barclays

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $596.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

ROP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.58.

Shares of ROP traded down $8.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $544.80. The stock had a trading volume of 494,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,990. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $430.03 and a 12 month high of $565.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $549.06 and a 200 day moving average of $527.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Roper Technologies by 70.0% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 24.9% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 21,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,812,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

