Roth Mkm Boosts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $39.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on APA. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Johnson Rice lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

APA stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $35.13. 2,476,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,912,728. APA has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of APA by 22.7% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in APA by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,862 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in APA by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in APA by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,668 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

