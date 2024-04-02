Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Price Performance

Shares of RBCN opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. Rubicon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Further Reading

