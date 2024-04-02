SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Price Target Raised to $25.00

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $3.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 482.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ SABS traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SAB Biotherapeutics by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

