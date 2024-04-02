Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Shares Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 12.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,107,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 442,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 16.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,612,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 372,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 33,713 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 12.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,096,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 124,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 2,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 945,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 904,423 shares in the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

Safe Bulkers stock remained flat at $4.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,625. The firm has a market cap of $548.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $5.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $82.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 27.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

