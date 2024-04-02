Safe Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Safe has a total market capitalization of $41.48 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00003028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99126272 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

