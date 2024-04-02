SALT Price Hits $0.0183 on Top Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 21.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $15,189.06 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SALT has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007595 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00027114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00014699 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001659 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00013416 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,512.26 or 0.99985347 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00135653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01746527 USD and is down -25.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $11,389.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

