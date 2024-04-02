Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $20,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,528,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,609,804,000 after buying an additional 1,412,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,136,112,000 after buying an additional 861,439 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,099,000 after buying an additional 282,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,241,319,000 after buying an additional 401,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,286,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.87.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $54.22. 14,042,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,423,480. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

