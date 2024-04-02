Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Increased by Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 8.8% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $11,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 968,088 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,783,000 after acquiring an additional 779,722 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 108.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 723,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after acquiring an additional 377,147 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.42. The stock had a trading volume of 975,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $61.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average is $54.65.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

