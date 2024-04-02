Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 2.4% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,836. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.18.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

