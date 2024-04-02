Scotiabank Boosts SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $43.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

Shares of SLG stock traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $51.49. 228,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $55.75.

In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 27.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

