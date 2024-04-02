Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.21

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.21 and last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 459961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SA

Seabridge Gold Trading Up 2.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seabridge Gold

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SA. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 360.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 203.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

(Get Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.