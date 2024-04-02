Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,133 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Sealed Air worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,013,000 after buying an additional 2,965,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,132,000 after buying an additional 2,159,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $73,895,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6,889.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 563,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after purchasing an additional 555,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,020,000 after purchasing an additional 482,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SEE traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.45. 392,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $48.44.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 107.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

